'Carrick can join Man Utd as coaching staff'

Manchester, Nov 26 (IANS) Manchester United chief coach Jose Mourinho said veteran midfielder Michael Carrick can join the club as a coaching staff whenever he wants post retirement.

The 36-year-old who has made 316 appearances for Manchester United, won the English Premier League (EPL) title five times with the club.

"Michael Carrick as a person is more important than Michael as a player," the Portuguese tactician was quoted as saying by the Independent on Saturday.

"He knows that my coaching staff has a chair for him, if he wants, when he wants. The chair is in the office for him I want that, the board want that, the owners want that.

"Michael is in a comfortable position, the future is with us. But he wants to play until the end of the season and now he feels confident to be back. He is one more option more for us," Mourinho added.

Carrick also won the Champions League title once with the English football giants.

--IANS

