Caroline Garcia stuns Simona Halep to win China Open

Beijing [China], Oct. 8 (ANI): Caroline Garcia of France came out with a spectacular performance as she stunned World No. 1 Simona Halep in straight sets to win the women singles title of the China Open here on Sunday.

The unseeded player from France, who has been in the form of her life, edged out the Romanian second seed 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to add the China Open to the Wuhan Open title she lifted last weekend, making it five WTA crowns in all.

Garcia has won her second consecutive title and eleventh straight match, and will enter the Top 10 at World No.9 on Monday after her heroics.

"I always believe when it's difficult, the hard work on the side will pay off," said Garcia after her win.

With the win, she also became the first ever player to win the Dongfeng Motors Wuhan Open and the China Open in the same year.

Petra Kvitova in 2014 and Garbine Muguruza in 2015 made both finals, but neither could capture both titles (Kvitova lost the Beijing final that year, while Muguruza could not triumph in Wuhan in 2015).(ANI)