Caroline Garcia bounces back in WTA Finals

Singapore, Oct 27 (IANS) French tennis player Caroline Garcia on Friday rallied from being one set down to finally prevail 0-6, 6-3, 7-5 over Danish Caroline Wozniacki in their last group stage match at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Finals.

To secure a place in the semi-finals, Garcia needs the already-eliminated Ukrainian player Elina Svitolina to defeat Romanian Simona Halep, world No.1, in a later match, reports Efe.

If that does not occur, Halep will advance as Red Group runner-up, behind Wozniacki, who has already booked a place in the last-four round.

Former world No. 1 Wozniacki committed just one unforced error during the 22-minute first set.

Wozniacki became the first player ever in WTA Finals history to earn three 6-0 sets, as she had done against Halep and Svitolina in her previous round robin matches.

Garcia, however, rallied back, breaking Wozniacki's serves for the first time in this year's tournament in the fifth game, which proved to be decisive.

The 24-year-old Garcia had to fight back again as her serve was broken early in the third set.

While serving for the match in the 10th game, Wozniacki lost her serve twice.

