Carolina Marin's magical transformation: From flamenco dancer to one of the finest shuttlers of her time

Marin has realised that few can match her in foot speed, aggression and mental toughness, even as she retains the natural advantage of being a left-hander.

A manic yell of exultation at having executed a winning shot, followed by a couple of screams at a marginally lower decibel level, then a swift circle of the court, a furious muttering under the breath that could conceivably be foul imprecations aimed at her opponent or (as she insists) words of self-exhortation; and Carolina Marin, shuttle held delicately by the feathers in the right hand, backed up against the strings of the racquet clutched in the left, is ready to deliver the next serve to her opponent.

It is a routine that almost never varies, regardless of whether the 24-year-old Spanish left-hander is in a dominant, winning position, or " in rarer circumstances " has her back to the wall, trying to salvage some honour in a hopeless, lost cause. Virtually no player on the world badminton circuit can match her bristling on-court mien or aggressive body language that borders on the downright abrasive.

And her concentration in pursuit of the job at hand is absolute. One still recalls the behaviour of the Spaniard, equally oblivious to the insane din rocking the jam-packed Istora Senayan Stadium in Jakarta that played host to the 2015 World Championships, and the continuous, almost plaintive, calls of "Carolina! Carolina!" from the Thai chair umpire officiating in that final against India's Saina Nehwal.

To be fair to Marin, she was neither ignoring the referee nor being insubordinate. So absorbed was she, wrestling in her mind with the conundrum of how to wrest the next point from her redoubtable Indian rival, that she did not even realise she was being summoned to the chair to be warned for time-wasting or some other infringement.

That is how bloody-minded Carolina Maria Marin Martin is. And individualistic. Indeed; the daughter of Gonzalo Marin and Toni Martin likes having her mother's maiden surname appended to her full name, exactly as one of her illustrious predecessors in the tennis arena, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, did, in the time-honoured Spanish tradition of having the maternal family name tacked on behind her paternal surname.

Not that history will remember her any differently if she chooses to drop the 'Martin'. Towards the end of 2015, Marin was already being hailed as one of the greatest players of all time after a purple patch that saw her grab the All England and Malaysia Open Super Series Premier titles, followed by the Australian Open and French Open Superseries, the World Championships and the Hong Kong Open Superseries, one behind the other.

And then, post-November 2015, she was forced to negotiate a difficult patch in her career that saw her go through nearly two years without a Superseries crown, until she finally dispelled the drought with the Japan Open Superseries title last Sunday, at the expense of China's He Bingjiao. The only silver lining (or should one say "golden lining"?) during the cloudy period after November 2015 was the capture of the gold medal at the Rio Olympics.

In order to understand why Marin has despised herself and her on-court efforts during this barren 22-month period, one has to absorb the full impact of the challenge that her long-time coach, Fernando Rivas, threw down before her, shortly after the conclusion of the 2016 Olympics: "Okay, you've won an Olympic gold, but that's now in the past. When I retire, I want you to be the best player in the history of the sport, so even when I die, nobody has surpassed you. Works?"

It is an imposing task set for someone who, until the start of her teen years, had no plans to be a badminton player. Until she was 13, Marin trained to be a flamenco dancer in her home town of Huelva. She tried her hand at recreational badminton at the IES La Orden Badminton Club, and was spotted in 2006 by Rivas, who had been seriously considering getting into coaching after a failed career as a player.

What struck Rivas instantly was Marin's attacking style, quickness of foot and strong character. "She had control over the tempo of the game in a way that I had never seen in a player of such a young age," he reminisces. "In my head, I could see that with proper training she could be turned into a champion. So we got down to it."

Badminton at the time was hardly a popular sport in Spain; and there were few players of any class in the country. Rivas, who is ambidextrous, himself made up for the lack of training partners for the left-handed Marin in the beginning, but adopted a coaching style that was vastly different from the methods employed by the Chinese, who, at the time, were the acknowledged masters of the game at the international level.

