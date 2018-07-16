Carlos Lascano plans feature film on 'Lila'

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Argentine director and writer Carlos Lascano says he is planning to convert his short film "Lila" into a long feature format.

"I am motivated by the idea of taking 'Lila' to the long feature format. The story is already written and it develops the character further in a beautiful way: exposing her past, making her face a situation that will force her to use her magic, and hence revealing her rich inner world," Lascano told IANS over an email.

Starring Alma García, "Lila" is about how the girl finds joy in her drawings, and completes life through her vivid imagination. The film will air in India on Star Movies Select HD as part of a specially curated Short Film festival in July.

It emerged as a winner at the Imago - International Young Film and Video Festival in 2015, won Best Fiction Short Film at the Kinofest International Digital Film Festival 2016 and was nominated at the Winter Film Awards 2017 in the Best Animated Film category.

On the film, Lascano said: "It is a story of dreams, love and magic. I hope to find the way to make it happen soon. The most important thing, as I said, is to fall in love with the project and that has already happened."

What's keeping him busy?

"In the meantime, I am now travelling to festivals to promote my last short film, which is 30 minutes long and looks much more like a feature film, in which I had the chance to work with actors in a much deeper way than before, and to play with the fantastic and mysterious genre, that always called my attention. I invite you to watch the trailer of "The Puppeteer", my most ambitious work to date."

