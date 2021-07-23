Carli Lloyd Pips Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe to Become World's Highest-paid Female Footballer

American footballer Carli Lloyd has been named as the highest-paid female footballer in the world, overtaking the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. The 39-year-old, who is currently representing the United States in the Women’s Football Tournament in the Olympics, is pocketing a salary of $518,000 (Rs 3,85,89,705) annually at the National Women’s Soccer League club NJ/NY Gotham. In second place on the list is Australia’s Sam Kerr, who is earning $500,000 (Rs 3,72,38,750)

a year with Chelsea FC. Alex Morgan is ranked third, earning $450,000 (Rs 3,35,14,875) while Rapinoe is placed fourth, pocketing $447,000 (Rs 3,32,89,654) per year.

However, as compared to the salary male footballers earn, the highest-paid male footballer at the moment is FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who earns a whopping $92 million (Rs 6,85,15,62,000) annually, which is 178 times more than what Llyod earns. Morgan and Rapinoe have been outspoken about equal pay in women’s football.

Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham) – USD 518,000 Per Year

Samantha Kerr (Chelsea) – USD 500,000 Per Year

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride) – USD 450,000 Per Year

Megan Rapinoe (Reign) – USD 447,000 Per Year

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars) – USD 430,000 Per Year

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) – USD 425,000 Per Year

Marta Viera da Silva (Orlando Pride) – USD 400,00 Per Year

Amandine Henry (Lyon) – USD 394,500 Per Year

Wendie Renard (Lyon) – USD 392,000 Per Year

Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns) – USD 380,000 Per Year

Earlier, 32-year-old Morgan has spoken on ‘gender equality’ and ‘equal gender pay. Morgan along with Rapinoe and the United States Women’s national team had filed a lawsuit against US Soccer in order to secure equal pay between male and female footballers. However, the lawsuit was dismissed in May by the court. The lawsuit filed was seeking nearly $66 Million in damages, under the Equal Pay Act. In order to compensate for the damages related to equal pay, the US national women’s team struck a deal that ensured that the footballers were provided with professional support staff, charter flights, venue selection and hotel accommodations.

As the battle between equal pay continues, here are the highest-paid male footballers in the world.

Argentina and FC Barcelona superstar Messi is the highest earner last year, raking in nearly 120 Million Pounds through salary, bonuses, endorsements, commercials and more. The only other player to earn over 100 million Pounds is Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, in second place.

In third comes PSG’s Neymar, earning 87 Million Pounds and in fourth, is Wales and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale who continues to pocket 35.45 Million Pounds despite being on the bench as of late. In sixth comes in France and FC Barcelona’s Antoine Griezmann (35.2 Million Pounds), followed by Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard in seventh, claiming 32 Million Pounds. The two superstars made big-money moves a year ago. At the age of 36, Andres Iniesta is raking in 31.14 Million with Japan’s Vissel Kobe at number seven.

The only Premier League player to feature is Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling who pockets 30.96 Million Pounds in eight, followed by Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (26.56 Million Pounds) in ninth and PSG’s wonder-boy Kylian Mbappe (24.73 Million Pound) at tenth.

