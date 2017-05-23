Carla Suarez in Strasbourg tennis quarters

Paris, May 23 (IANS) Spanish tennis player Carla Suarez, seeded No. 4, on Tuesday defeated American Christina McHale 6-4, 6-1 and is through to the Strasbourg quarter-finals here.

The 28-year-old Spaniard needed just 87 minutes to overpower McHale, world No. 60, in the round of 16 in the clay court tournament, reports Efe.

This will be third quarter-final for Suarez, former world No. 6, this season after Stuttgart, where she lost to French Kristina Mladenovic, and her defeat by German Angelique Kerber in the Monterrey semi-final after her win against France's Alize Cornet in the previous round.

Suarez, world No. 22, is yet to lose a set in this tournament and is set to play against the winner of the tie between American Madison Brengle and Australian Samantha Stosur.

