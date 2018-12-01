How to take care of your skin this winter

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Winter demands extra care of skin and hair and hence it is important to take care of basic rituals like bathing in lukewarm water or minimizing the use of shampoo.

Shikhee Agrawal, Head Training at The Body Shop India, and Neena Chopra, Director-Beauty and Technical, Just Herbs, shared skin and hair care tips to keep in mind during the cold season.

* Tips for Skin:

* Bath in lukewarm water: Hot showers and baths always feel good in the winter, but try to use lukewarm water when you can, particularly while washing your face or hands; it prevents the loss of oils from the skin and maintains the hydration levels of skin.

* Apply moisturizer on damp skin: Applying moisture on damp skin helps seal that dampness into the skin. Damp skin helps to trap water in your surface cells, gives skin a nice "dewy" look and helps prevent evaporation by locking the moisture for long hours.

* Exfoliate: It's very important to slough off dead cells in the winter as moisture can't get in if the dead cells are too plentiful. Choose the right scrub to exfoliate your skin before using the moisturizer for better results.

* Drink water: In winter we often drink less water and tend to drink hot drinks like tea and coffee. Water plays a major role in keeping your skin cells hydrated, reducing the risk of chapping and peeling. It removes impurities from the body, which, when not well hydrated, can come through via your pores, causing blemishes.

* Use natural products: Natural products are always good for the skin, use products rich in oils like sesame oil, castor oil, almond oil infused with pacifying herbs like bala, ashwagandha, shatavari, tulsi that helps your body to restore nourishment and the associated skin conditions like lack of tone or lustre, rough patches, chapped and cracked lips etc. Mace (javitri) an excellent source of lignans and Moringa oil, rich in the much needed essential fatty acids possess unmatchable skin rejuvenating properties.

* Tips for hair:

* Minimize the use of shampoo: Shampoo cleanses dirt and products from your hair, but excess use of it can drain the natural oil from your scalp that leaves your hair rough, frizzy and results in hair fall. Use shampoo that contains no chemical ingredients only once or twice a week for softer and healthier hair.

* Oiling: In winter due to dry air and cold weather, our hair and scalp become more frizzy and increases the chance of dandruff. A good oil and hot oil massage can replenish the loss of moisture and natural oils, giving your scalp and hair sufficient nourishment. This will add on a healthy shine as well.

* Use conditioner: In winter it's important to lock the moisture. Conditioners help in locking the moisture. Try for deep conditioning once a week or even twice, provided the time can be managed. A moisturizing hair mask can make a world of difference in the winter.

