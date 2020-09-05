    Carcasses of tiger, wild boar found in Kaziranga National Park in Assam

    ANI
    Carcasses of tiger, wild boar found in Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday. Photo/ANI

    Kaziranga (Assam) [India], September 6 (ANI): Carcasses of an adult tiger and a wild boar surfaced under Kohora Range of the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, authorities said on Saturday.
    The preliminary investigation by the authorities suggests that they died following a fight between them.
    However, post-mortem results are awaited. (ANI)

