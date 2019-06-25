Car museum dedicated to racer Sundaram Karivardhan inaugurated in Coimbatore

A car museum was inaugurated in India's southern Coimbatore city dedicated to former formula racing driver and designer, Sundaram Karivardhan on Monday. In memory of Karivardhan, cars built and raced by him were unveiled during the inauguration of a section of museum. Sipani Dolphin, McDowell 1000 and Formula single-seater cars were among some of those on display. The museum aims to give exposure to young engineers to Karivardhan's designs and learn from it. Formula One Driver, Narain Karthikeyan who was present for the unveiling of the cars said, Karivardhan was instrumental in helping a generation of young drivers get into the sport in India. Considered to be the pioneer of Indian motorsports Karivardhan was killed in 1995 while flying a trainer aircraft. He was the designer of the open-wheel class, Formula Maruti car.