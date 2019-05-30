Captains meet Queen Elizabeth before the commencement of CWC'19

All ten captains of the participating teams in the Cricket World Cup paid a visit to Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday. They also met Prince Harry at the Buckingham Palace in London. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted two pictures of the captains' meeting with the Queen. In one picture all captains can be spotted with Queen Elizabeth and in another picture, Queen can be seen greeting the captains. The Royal Family also posted a photo on Twitter of the meeting between the skippers and the Queen. Afghanistan cricket skipper Gulbadin Naib posted a captains' selfie on Twitter before meeting Queen Elizabeth. The visit came just before the opening ceremony held at the London Mall next to the Buckingham Palace. Many cricketing legends like Viv Richards, Anil Kumble, Jacques Kallis were involved in the opening ceremony. Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai represented Pakistan. A unique 60-second challenge was played during the opening ceremony in which all teams were given one minute to score the maximum runs. England came out as the winners as they scored 74 in one minute whereas India finished at the bottom as they scored just 19. England takes on South Africa in the opening match of the World cup today at the Oval in London.