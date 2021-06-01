Captain Mithali, Coach Powar Say Differences a 'Thing of the Past'

Veteran Mithali Raj, India's Test and ODI captain, on Tuesday said that the differences she had with team coach Ramesh Powar during his previous stint three years ago have also been sorted out and the team is looking ahead to the tour of England.

Asked about her relation with Powar at a press conference in Mumbai, Mithali said: "It has been three years. We are in 2021 and we should be looking forward to many more series coming."

Powar was sacked in 2018 following the loss in World Cup semi-final, from which Mithali was controversially left out of the playing XI. Following that, the two had fallen out.

However, Powar promised they will not go back to small things and that he has taken a leaf out of Rahul Dravid's book, having worked with him at the National Cricket Academy.

Also Read: Ramesh Powar Returns as Indian Women’s Coach: Who Said What

"I don't think we will go back on small things, we are professional enough to move on and I think everyone should move on. I have been at NCA, been with Rahul Dravid, you know [the] Rahul effect will [be at] play in this series," said the former India off-spinner, who previous term in 2018 was a short one.



"We have interacted well. Everyone grows up after three years. There are larger goals and big picture -- India women's cricket, the BCCI, responsibility, and opportunity. This is a great opportunity for me, Mithali, for the whole group to take it to another level," he said.



The team leaves for England, along with the men's team, in the early hours of Thursday.

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.System Failed Him: Friends of Stephen’s Student Who Died of COVIDCaptain Mithali, Coach Powar Say Differences a 'Thing of the Past' . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.