Captain Amarinder Singh Tables 3 Bills in Punjab Assembly Against Centre's Farm Laws

Chandigarh, October 20: The Punjab government on Tuesday moved a resolution in the assembly rejecting three Farm Laws. State Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tabled three bills in the assembly seeking annulment of recently enacted contentious Farm Laws. Speaking in the Assembly, Punjab Chief Minister the Punjab CM urged all the political parties in the state to rise above politics and stand with the state government over the issue. Singh said that he is not afraid to quit from the post.

"I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let the farmers suffer or be ruined," reported NDTV quoting Amarinder Singh as saying. The resolution termed the three laws as "anti-farmer" The two-day assembly session of the Punjab government began on Monday. Farm Bills Protests: Congress Launches Nationwide '2-Month Long Mass Movement' Against Government For Passing 'Anti-Farmer' & 'Anti-Poor' Bills in Monsoon Session of Parliament.

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs staged a sit-in protest inside the Assembly on Monday against not getting copies of the proposed legislation to be tabled in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Several AAP MLAs had sat in the well of the house till late on Monday, demanding the copies of the draft bill. Farm Laws: Sonia Gandhi Asks Congress-Ruled States to Overrule Centre's 'Anti-Farmers' Legislations.

In September, Parliament cleared the farm bills amid protest by opposition parties. The passage of the bills triggered country-wide protests by farmers against the newly elected laws. Farmers across the country are demanding that the government should revoke the bill. After the passage of the bills, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) quit the National Democratic Alliance over the issue.