Captain Will Always be The Boss of The Team, Says Team India Coach Ravi Shastri

New Delhi: India convincingly beat Sri Lanka in the ODI series and are on course to completing a 5-0 washout on Sunday after taking a 4-0 unassailable lead.

Head Coach Ravi Shatri, in an interview to BCCI said that the captain will always remain the boss of the team.

“The Captain will always be the boss of the team. I have under me a fantastic support staff who’ve been with me right from day one when I became the Director of the team and today I’m the Head Coach of the team”, he said.

“And there is a certain element of bonding and trust when it comes to the players dealing with the support staff and our job is making them feel relaxed and make them feel that they are in a great mental space”, he added.

Despite winning the series against the Lankans, Shastri feels there is a scope for improvement. “The boys know that right from my stint earlier, I’m someone who respects all oppositions. And we like to live in the present and the job at present was to do the job the way we have done. We were striving for consistency and levels of competence, which will help us down the line and we have achieved that. There is a room for improvement. You know you always have to look to improve and I’m sure the boys are fully aware of that and they’ll be up for it”, he said.

The coach also highlighted the need of maintaining unity in the dressing room saying that there is no senior or junior in the team because everyone’s a team player and everyone has to contribute.

“I am a big switch on and switch off person. I’m a huge guy when it comes to work ethics and values. As far as the team is concerned, the trust factor that exists in the dressing room, the camaraderie between the players and the support staff, like Virat has mentioned, there is no senior or junior in the team because everyone’s a team player and everyone has to contribute”, he said.

He also spoke about the challenges India will face abroad later when they face South Africa, England and Australia.

“I think it’s a great opportunity and a challenge. The reason I say it’s a combination of both is because if you see world cricket today, there is not a single team that travels well, especially when it comes to Test matches”, he said.

“If you look at India in the last two years they’ve beaten England in England in an overseas ODI series, after 24 years. They’ve beaten Australia in a T20 series 3-0, we’ve beaten Sri Lanka back-to-back in two overseas tours here”, he added heaping praises on India’s overseas performance.

India take on Sri Lanka in the fifth and final ODI on Sunday and they will look to wrap up the series in style completing a washout.