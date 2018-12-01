Capital to witness musical tribute to Jagjit Singh

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Salaam Baalak Trust, an NGO working with street children, is commemorating its 30th anniversary with "Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi", a tribute to late 'ghazal king' Jagjit Singh performed by singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani featuring renowned instrumentalist Deepak Pandit.

The trust, that was set up after the success of internationally acclaimed film "Salaam Bombay" by Mira Nair in 1988, is celebrating 30 years of providing basic facilities to vulnerable children who live on the harsh streets of Delhi NCR or who find themselves abandoned there.

The concert will be on December 13 at Siri fort Auditorium, a statement said.

"Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi" first premiered at the Esplanade Concert Hall in Singapore in 2016 to a standing ovation and brought back to life some of the legendary Ghazals of Jagjit Singh including, "Hoton se Chulo Tum", "Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi

", "Tumko Dekha", "Jhuki Jhuki si Nazar", "Tum itna Jo" and "Yeh Daulat bhi Le Lo".

After successful sold out concerts in Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Dubai and the Jaipur Literature Festival, Salaam Baalak Trust presents "Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi" in Capital as their first ticketed concert in India.

"30 years is a huge milestone for us. Getting here would have been impossible without the generosity of thousands of well-wishers and donors over the decades. And while we look back on our journey with immense satisfaction, we recognise that much remains to be done.

We hope this event will help generate awareness and funds to continue our work with children. As they say, 'it takes a big heart to shape a little mind'. We call on the many big hearts in our world to join us on our onward journey." says Tanya Alag, Head, Resource Mobilization.

Ravjiani.says that as a fan/follower/student of Jagjit Singh, he always wanted to "express my heartfelt love, respect and gratitude for his blessings and his unconditional love and guidance that showed me the way in my musical career."

"Hazaaron Khwahishein Aisi seemed like the most apt way to pay tribute to this great man and his legacy. To sing his songs and bring peace and happiness to people through his music," said Ravjiani.

