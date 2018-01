South African cricket team batting coach Dale Benkenstein on Friday was all praises for star batsman AB de Villiers as his valiant knock along with fast bowler Dale Steyn's efforts helped the hosts fight back a fired-up India on an enthralling first day of cut-and-thrust cricket in the opening test at Newlands. Team India were 28/3 at stumps on the first day of first Test at Newlands after South Africa were bowled out for 286.