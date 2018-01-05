Cape Town Test: Kohli and Co. look to end 25-year drought in South Africa

India will play its first Test match in a three match series against South Africa in Cape Town on Friday. Virat Kohli will lead the Indian side against South Africa which will be captained by Faf du Plessis. India is high on confidence and will to clinch its first Test series win against the Proteas. The series will see Jasprit Bumrah making his test debut. India, who have won nine successive Test series to equal the record of Australia and England, will be brimming with confidence and will look to clinch their first Test series win against South Africa.