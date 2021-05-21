The Me You Can't See: Harry Talks about Therapy, Prince Charles

In March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a sensational interview with talk-show host Oprah Winfrey. In the interview, they talked about their decision to separate from the royal family, and Meghan's treatment by the family including their dismissive attitude towards her depression and mental health issues.

A few months later, Prince Harry is now on television again with the premiere of his Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can't See, on 21 May. The series is executively produced by him and Oprah Winfrey and encourages conversations surrounding mental health and trauma.

"To make that decision to receive help is not a sign of weakness. In today's world, more than ever, it a sign of strength." - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

In the latest docuseries, he said that he stopped approaching his family because he realized that he was 'not going to get from my family what he needs'.

He recalled something his father Prince Charles had said to both him and his brother William, and said, "My father used to say to me when I was younger, to both William and I: it was like that for me, so it's going to be like that for you."

"That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids," he added.

Harry has often sued multiple British media outlets and has spoken up about the media's hounding of mother Princess Diana. In the CBS interview with Oprah, the couple also talked about Meghan's treatment by the press.

A recent independent probe by retired judge Lord Dyson revealed that the Princess Diana's 1995 interview by BBC journalist Martin Bashir was obtained using 'deceitful' means and 'fake documents'.

Also Read: What Princess Diana Said About Her Marriage With Prince Charles

Story continues

Prince William criticised BBC for their poor handling of the earlier investigation into the matter and accused them of leading to his parents' divorce. This interview with BBC Panorama is the one where Diana talked about her marriage with Prince Charles. It also gave us her famous quote, "there were three of us in this marriage".

A source close to Prince Harry told Vanity Fair, "It’s all very well people wanting Harry to put a sock in it, but Harry doesn’t think what he’s saying is wrong. He thinks we should all be talking about our emotions. Charles and Diana went on national TV and spilled the beans on all types of issues, so to a degree he’s role-modeling what he witnessed his mother and father doing all those years ago.”

The 1994 documentary titled Charles: The Private Man, the Public Role featured multiple interviews with Prince Charles. In the programme, Charles admitted to accusations of adultery. When asked if he had been 'faithful and honourable' in his marriage to Diana, he'd said, "Yes ... Until it became irretrievably broken down, us both having tried."

In The Me You Can't See, Prince Harry opens up about his experience with therapy and even gives the viewers a glimpse into a session. He credited his decision to wife Meghan Markle and said, "I knew that if I didn't do the therapy and fix myself that I was going to lose this woman who I could see spending the rest of my life with."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May 2018. In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced that they would quit their royal duties. The relationship between Harry and his father Charles has been strained for a while now but they both met during Prince Phillip's funeral.

The docuseries The Me You Can’t See also includes conversations with Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, and chef Rashad Armstead.

Also Read: Prince William Says BBC Failed Diana with 'Deceitful' Interview

. Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.The Me You Can't See: Harry Talks about Therapy, Prince CharlesGovt Plan Changes, RT-PCR Tests to Be 40% of All Tests by June End . Read more on Celebrities by The Quint.