'Can't Rule Out Conspiracy': SC Closes Suo-Moto Case Probing Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ex-CJI Gogoi

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed its suo-motu proceedings to examine alleged conspiracy against the judiciary in wake of sexual harassment allegations against former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi.

The apex court had registered the suo-moto case back in 2019 to examine the alleged conspiracy. The case was closed citing the inability of recovering electronic evidence in relation to the case, reported NDTV.

Stating that the possibility of a conspiracy against Gogoi could not be ruled out, the top court closed the inquiry in the case. The court said that two years had passed and the possibility of attaining electronic records was very unlikely.

The court referred to a letter by Intelligence Bureau (IB) director stating that some conspiracy might have been hatched against Gogoi due to his decisions on the judicial side like the preparation of NRC in Assam. Such a conspiracy could be linked to Justice Gogoi's decisions, including his views on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said the court.

The top court's decision was based on the report submitted of former Justice AK Patnaik, who had been given the task by a 3-judge bench of investigating a larger conspiracy in the allegations against Gogoi. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that another report of committee headed by present CJI SA Bobde had also been submitted in the case.

"We are of the view no true purpose would be served. Pleadings are closed and suo motu disposed of. The report be put in sealed cover," said the court as it closed the case. The judges also made it clear that the committee was not set up to inquire into the allegations against Gogoi but to investigate a larger conspiracy to frame the judiciary.