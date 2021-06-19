'Can't Proceed in the Manner You Like': HC Raps Bengal Over Post-poll Violence, Urges NHRC to Help

Pulling up police for ‘inaction against violence and failure to register complaints’, the Calcutta high court has urged the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to set up a committee to examine allegations of post-poll violence in Bengal.

The HC observed that violence was not limited to one place or constituency. “Cases of threat to life and property of the residents of the state should be taken seriously,” the court said, adding that Bengal cannot be allowed to proceed in the manner it likes.

“Despite the court’s directive no action or concrete steps have been taken by the state. It is the duty of the state to maintain law and order and inspire confidence in the residents,” a five-judge bench, led by acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, said.

According to a report in Times of India, the bench also directed the state government to provide logistics support to the NHRC committee and issued a stern warning: any obstructions might entail action under contempt of court, among other provisions. “The state shall ensure that there is no obstruction of any kind in this process,” the court held.

