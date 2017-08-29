I can't go out in London after Liverpool defeat: Midfielder Xhaka

London, Aug 29 (IANS) Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka said he could not go out of his house here after his team's embarrassing 0-4 defeat at the hands of Liverpool on Sunday.

"I'm not going out after a 4-0 loss against Liverpool," Xhaka was quoted as saying by ESPNFC.

"It's a shame we did not qualify for the Champions League. That's definitely a downside, but we've won the cup and that's a dream come true for me," he said.

Granit Xhaka was voted Switzerland's Player of the Year by fans at home.

"I am very proud (of the award). I had to work hard for it, but I would have never achieved it without the lads and the (national team) staff," Xhaka said.

"I am still young, I am still fresh and I want more. I want to work even harder than before and then we'll see what the future holds in store for me."

Xhaka was handed the award at a Swiss Football Association ceremony on Monday night. He starred for Switzerland at last summer's Euro 2016.

--IANS

