You can't expect people to become friend overnight: Subramanian Swamy on Saudi Prince visit

While talking to ANI, Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy reacted to Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad Bin Salman's visit to India. He said, "In Pakistan he (Saudi Crown Prince) said many Pro-Pakistani things. You can't expect people to become friend over night. Pakistan is a friend of United States (US), Saudi Arabia is dependent on US. US is unhappy with India because we didn't agree to pull our weight in Afghanistan. But we don't have to break our relations with Saudi Arabia." He also expressed his opinion on Supreme Court hearing on Ayodhya land dispute which is due on February 26. He said, "government unnecessarily to the court. If the government wants to build a Ram temple, they can do it even today."