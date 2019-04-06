Can't disconnect myself from darkness: Vishal Furia

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Vishal Furia, director of Marathi feature film "LapaChaapi", a horror thriller, which received rave reviews and acclaims from audience and critics alike, is back after three years with a web series titled "Criminal Justice" and says he cannot disconnect from the genre of horror-thriller-mystery.

The young filmmaker has co-directed "Criminal Justice" with the National Award winning Tigmanshu Dhulia.

"My debut film "LapaChaapi" was a horror film on female foeticide, murder and some dark elements of society. 'Criminal Justice' too has everything to do with murder, thrill and intensity," Vishal told IANS in an interview and added, "I cannot disconnect myself from the darkness as I know that world pretty well".

Born and brought up in central Mumbai, Vishal observed the dark world of criminals and smugglers for a considerable time.

"I lived in Chinchpokli, home of mafia at a point. My house was located near Dagdi Chawl, next to Byculla. When I was growing up, the Arthur Road jail was behind our house. It was so close that as a kid I used to hear the gong of the jail. Though I have never been a part of that world, that life was part of my upbringing," the 36-year-old filmmaker shared.

The 'Criminal Justice', a remake of the British show of the same name, produced by the BBC India and the Applause Entertainment, is part of Hotstar specials.

Of the 10 episodes, Vishal directed eight. "While Tishu sir (Tigmanshu Dhulia) set story of the first night where the boy and the girl fall in love and the next morning the boy realises that the girl is dead, but he cannot remember anything of the murder," he said.

After all the characters were introduced in the first two episodes, I started directing the rest of the story. "I am basically taking the audience through the journey of each character and they (the audience) watch it through the eyes of Aditya (played by Vikrant Massey)," he said.

The show also features Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Anupriya Goenka.

Talking about the show, Vishal said, "If we look at the show, we also have shown how a jail is in the middle of the city, just like Arthur Road jail. It's located in the middle of dense habitation. It is suffocating. Perhaps, that's why the world of the story is so relatable to me."

"Criminal Justice" is streaming on Hotstar OTT platform.

--IANS

