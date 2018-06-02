You can't claim you're a patriot by discriminating: M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India M Venkiah Naidu today addressed the crowd at Nanaji Memorial hall. While talking about nationalist and patriotism, he said, " People often question, what is 'desh bhakt'. Do you achieve 'desh bhakt' by saying Vande Mataram? Those symbolisms are necessary. But you will be a really desh bhakt when you learn to love and help people from your country, irrespective of their caste, creed, gender. You cannot claim yourself to be a patriot by discriminating people."