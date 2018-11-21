Can't change world through films, but start conversations: Guneet Monga

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Celebrated film producer Guneet Monga, who produced the digital film "Tigers", says the power of storytelling is to change the thought of people and start a conversation to change society.

"Tigers", which features Emraan Hashmi, deals with child nutrition and corporate responsibilities.

"Honestly speaking, I don't claim that I can change the world by making a film, but surely can start a conversation, that can bring a change in your thinking. Asking the right question against the system when we see anything wrong, is important," Guneet told IANS.

The story of "Tigers" revolves around how the multinational baby food companies trap doctors of government hospitals to convince parents to buy formula milk and keep newborns away from breast milk.

Since the poor population go to those hospitals that do not even have access to clean water, consuming formula milk that is mixed in dirty water causes babies death.

"Through this film we want to create awareness on how breast milk is important for babies and how formula milk affects the health of children, especially for those who are coming from the lower income groups of the society.

"And they are a large number of our population, for any third world country for that matter. They are really helpless before the corruption of the corporate," said the 34-year-old producer.

The story is based on the real life story of Aamir Razai, who tried to bring the truth out to the world and invested a huge part of his life to do so. Now, the man lives in Canada, driving a taxi.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Danis Tanovic, the film is releasing on ZEE5 OTT platform on November 21.

Guneet agreed that it was easy for her to take up a subject talking about corporate responsibility and socio-political issues on the digital platform as opposed to Bollywood feature films.

"Yes, now it is easier to start a conversation on the digital platform because everyone has a mobile phone in hand so the number of audience is growing there. There are some stories that are worth telling, that we feel passionate about and that is when we believe its worth taking the risk.

"Being a storyteller, we should use the power of cinema significantly to bring a social change, that is the biggest gift we have in our hand " added the producer, who stood by films like "Shahid", "Masaan", "Haraamkhor" among many others.

Starting her career in 2007 by producing "Say Salaam India" Guneet travelled the world with films like "Dasvidaniya", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Aiyyaa", "Monsoon Shootout", "Peddlers" among others.

Doesn't she want to make a big budget commercial film?

"(It is) not (like) that I do not want to do a commercial pot-boiler but just that nobody approached me with such a script. As a producer I work on stories that I understand and when a story appeals to me. In the process of filmmaking I do not plan to make a history or something..."said Guneet, who sees the changing phase of Indian cinema as rewarding.

She added: "It is very rewarding how filmmakers are getting a chance to tell the story in their way and platforms lie ZEE5, Amazon, Netflix and other OTT platforms supporting them to let it out to the world. The business of storytelling should be more democratic that I always believed

" she said.

