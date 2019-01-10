'Can't be out of bandwagon,' says General Bipin Rawat on talks with Taliban

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): Talking about talks with Taliban, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said because India has an interest in Afghanistan, it should join the group of countries, which have started talks with the terrorist organisation. Talking at the annual press briefing, he said, "If a number of countries are talking to the Taliban then does India has an interest in Afghanistan is the first issue. And if yes, then we should also join the bandwagon. Our thinking is that yes, we have an interest in Afghanistan."