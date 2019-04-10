You can't arrest anyone who has difference of opinion: Farooq Abdullah on arrest of Yasin Malik

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Farooq Abdullah expressed concerns over the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik by National Investigation Agency (NIA). He said, "I am really sorry, it would not yield any result. The more you oppress these people, the fire will get worse. Humans can have differences. It doesn't mean you'll arrest anyone who has difference of opinion. This is not the way of India."