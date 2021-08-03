Can't Provide Additional Slot for Paralympian Naresh Sharma, Says World Body

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) on Tuesday informed the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) that it cannot grant an additional slot for shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma, Bar and Bench reported.

"NPC India was awarded and accepted 10 qualification slots (8 male and 2 female) that were earned through the qualification process. As you know, these slots were allocated to the NPC, not the individual athlete. All of the WSPS slots have been allocated in accordance with the published Qualification Criteria and we are not able to award any additional slots," the IPC said in an email to the NPC, according to Bar and Bench.

The email sent by the IPC to the NPC

The Supreme Court on Monday, 2 August, had directed the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to recommend the name of five-time Paralympian shooter Naresh Kumar Sharma as an additional participant in the 50 meter parashooter event in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The PCI had been directed to report compliance of the order by Tuesday.

The Paralympics are slated to begin on 24 August, and Monday was the last day for recommending names for the events.

Sharma is an Arjuna Award winner. He had alleged that the PCI’s decision of not selecting him for the Tokyo event was “arbitrary and biased”.

