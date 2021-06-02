Canon India's 'Green Environment Together' initiative achieves a milestone in its sustainability vision; plants 20,000 trees in 2 years

NEW DELHI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strengthening its commitment towards environment and sustainable business, Canon India today announced the successful plantation of the 20,000th tree as part of its 'Green Environment Together' (GET) Initiative. The organization strongly advocates giving back to mother nature, for which, along with taking care of the business and the customers, it takes care of the environment too. In July 2019, the 'Green Environment Together' (GET) Initiative was launched by Canon India as a positive step towards nurturing the environment. As part of the initiative, Canon India plants a tree on the purchase of every laser copier/ multi-function Device (MFD) on behalf of its direct customers.

In 2019, Canon India had pledged to plant over 10,000 trees annually and in line with this vision, in less than two years, the company has successfully planted their 20,000th sapling today.

Talking about the initiative, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO of Canon India said, 'The spirit of giving back to the society has been an integral part of Canon India's corporate culture. In addition to offering excellent products and services worldwide, we have always strived to protect the global environment and support holistic development of communities. We are elated to witness the success of our 'Green Environment Together' (GET) initiative as we plant the 20,000th sapling today in less than two years of its commencement. This initiative has enabled us to create an ecosystem with our customers where we can build a greener and better future together.' He further adds, 'Such initiatives allow us to drive meaningful impact and help nurture a sustainable tomorrow that makes our communities future ready. Our 'Kyosei' philosophy which refers to 'living and working together for the common good' is at the heart of these efforts and forms the basis of Canon's commitment to act responsibly across supply chains, within the communities we operate in, as well as through the products we develop.' The announcement comes shortly after Canon India achieving the leadership position in the A3 & A4 laser copier-based MFP segment for five years in a row, the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker, 2020Q4. According to the tracker, Canon India ended 2020 as the market leader with a 30.7% overall market share: 30% market share in the mono segment and 35.4% in the colour segment.

Commenting on BIS GET's milestone achievement, Mr. K Bhaskhar, Senior Vice President - Business Imaging Solutions, Canon India said, 'As a leading player in the printing segment and a socially responsible company, we believe that our business footprint on the environment should be balanced. In the current times, becoming sensitive towards our surroundings and community has picked up even more momentum and continues to be our priority. While advanced technology and solutions can greatly benefit our customers' lives and caring for them is our key focus area, the environment too demands our attention. Therefore, it is equally imperative to care for the environment and give back in whatever way we can.' He further adds, 'We started the 'Green Environment Together' (GET) initiative with a vision of planting 10,000 tress annually, and today, we are proud to have achieved our goals in the stipulated time. This milestone showcases our ongoing commitment towards the environment as a responsible corporate, as well as our continued business focus because every sapling sowed reflects our customers' faith in Canon's best-in-class offerings and solutions. Without their continued support, our milestones and leadership would not have been possible.' With their unchanged philosophy of 'Business can be simple', Canon aims to bring to the fore effortless, and sustainable ways of doing business. In today's modern world of advanced technologies and unhindered business solutions, it falls upon businesses and leaders to stay grounded and work towards environmental-conscious methods. In this regard, Canon's range of eco-friendly business offerings help reduce the carbon footprint on the environment through low electricity consumption. These products are a boon across industries ranging from SMEs to Healthcare and can help bring the next wave of supremacy and conscious customer offerings.

About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan with the goal of serving the society with advanced technologies and becoming a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Canon Singapore Pvt. Ltd., is a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon markets over 200 comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices and warehouses in 14 cities across India and employs over 1000 people. Canon has over 500 primary channel partners, 14 National Retail Chain partners, and over 6000 secondary retail points. Canon India till date has opened over 250 retailer stores accredited as 'Image Square' across 100+ cities in the country. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 18,230 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 170 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centers, 272 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of April 23, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Fax-Machines, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, All-in-ones, Digital Cameras, DSLR's, Cinematic Imaging Products, Camcorders, Cable ID Printers and Card printers catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs. In 2017, the imaging leader recorded a double-digit growth.

