Canon India celebrates World Photography Day with workshops

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) In a bid to promote imaging culture, Canon India on Friday organised a series of activities and workshops across the country in celebration of 'World Photography Day' that falls on August 19.

The company organised a 'photo walk' at Infosys office in Bengaluru which was followed by photography quiz and contest for the employees.

"This 'World Photography Day', we are further strengthening our outreach of customer connect with theme-based workshops and contests," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, in a statement.

The company organised a series of photography workshops and events in Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, clubs, corporate houses, schools, universities and other places in Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Goa and West Bengal.

