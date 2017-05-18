Cannes 2017: Shruti Haasan, AR Rahman to walk the red carpet tonight!

Oscar winning composer AR Rahman along with Shruti Haasan will be walking the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival for their magnum opus 'Sangamithra' tonight. Excited actress Shruti posted a picture on Instagram with the music maestro A.R. Rahman at Cannes, stating their excitement to walk the red carpet. The duo will be followed by the entire cast of 'Sanghamitra' and is expected to return after their show resumes the pre-production preparations for the film. The Hindi, Tamil, Telugu trilingual magnum opus 'Sanghamitra' is touted to be one of India's costliest and most ambitious projects. The film stars Shruti Haasan in the title role, Jayam Ravi and Arya as chief male protagonists, which is directed by Sundar C and is produced by Thenandal Studios. With one of the most loved names from India, A.R. Rahman joining in the red carpet festivities, the 'Sangamithra' celebration at Cannes will see a whole new dimension. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai are already creating magic at the Cannes Film Festival.