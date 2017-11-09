Cannavaro becomes new coach of Guangzhou Evergrande

Shanghai, Nov 9 (IANS) Fabio Cannavaro was unveiled on Thursday as the new coach of Guangzhou Evergrande, the reigning champions of the Chinese Super League for the upcoming season.

After taking Tianjin Quanjian to the Asian Champions League last season, Cannavaro now takes charge of the team that has won seven consecutive Super League championships and is owned by businessman Xu Jiayin, one of the richest men in China, reports Efe.

The Italian coach, who had earlier managed Guangzhou Evergrande from 2014 to 2015, will replace the Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari after the latter did not wish to renew his contract with the club.

Cannavaro, a former Juventus and Real Madrid star and World Cup winner with Italy, led Tianjin Quanjian to third in the Super League last year.

He will be replaced in Tianjin by Portuguese Paulo Sousa, former coach of Italy's Fiorentina.

--IANS

sam/bg