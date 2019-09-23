Candidates protest outside ICIA's HQ over alleged error in examination evaluation
Candidates who had appeared for Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICIA)?exams protested outside its headquarters near ITO, Delhi. They alleged error in evaluation in exams papers. They were demanding change and transparency in exam paper checking. Students alleged that ICIA has nullified the correct answers. They demanded transparency in paper checking, Re-Correction, Penalize Paper Checkers for wrong checking and Centralised Evaluation.