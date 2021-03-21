Cancel physical classes due to COVID-19 surge, says Goa NSUI

Panaji, Mar 21 (PTI) The students' wing of the Congress in Goa on Sunday demanded that physical classes be canceled in the state till the COVID-19 outbreak is brought under control.

In a statement, National Students Union of India North District President Naushad Chowdhari said the state had reported 154 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the highest since December, and those attending schools and colleges must not be put at risk of contracting the infection.

'Classes for IX to XII, UG/ PG final year, engineering etc should be conducted online,' he added. PTI RPS BNM BNM