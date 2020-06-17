Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Delhi, June 17: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to cancel CBSE Board Exams 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 students amid the rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the national capital. Sisodia urged the HRD Minister to cancel exams and promote all students on basis of their internal assessment. CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here.

“I am writing to draw your attention towards my concern regarding the plan of CBSE to conduct the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 in July. I hope you would agree with me that the board exams, particularly those of class 12 are high stake exams for children. Hence, subjecting them to take this exam in such an uncertain and anxiety-prone situation would not be fair to them," Sisodia wrote.

Manish Sisodia's Letter to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal:

He further said that using school buildings between July 1 and July 15 and ensuring that all students take exams will be difficult. "Therefore, I once again request you to remove any further uncertainty and declare that the exams in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July will not be conducted at all. For the results in these subjects, CBSE may rely upon the previous school based internal assessments which includes project work, periodic tests, term exam, etc.,” he wrote.

The maximum number of exams are pending in northeast Delhi, where exams were curtailed due to communal riots in February and due to COVID-19 crisis in March. The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the CBSE to clear its stand and provide clear guidelines on conducting the pending examinations by June 23. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a group of parents to declare CBSE class 12 results on the basis of exams conducted.