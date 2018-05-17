Canadians take to streets against Khalistan separatists

Activists of Canada Combat Coalition (C3), a Toronto based nationalist orgnisation, took to streets against the Khalistani separatists who, according to them were using their land to carry out terror activities against India. They carried flyers with "Stop Sikh Terrorism in Canada" and "No Khalistan allowed in Canada" written over it. While condemning the ideology pursued by the Sikh terrorists, activist said that Khalistanis, who were mushrooming under the patronage of the politicians of the country, were an imminent threat to Canada and its citizens. Activist sought a stricter policy vis-a-vis foreign nationals seeking refuge in the country as Khalistanis took advantage of the same laws in order to enter the country and use it as their workshop to plan mayhem in India. Numerous evidences that surfaced lately prove that the so called Khalistan movement, a failed secessionist campaign is being run and fuelled by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, which changed its operating centers to Canada, US and other European countries when it failed to gather any traction amongst the youth of Punjab. Islamabad has been indoctrinating and financing radical Sikhs to design and spread a malicious propaganda against India.