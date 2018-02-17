Canadian PM Justin Trudeau arrives in Delhi with family

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in New Delhi with his family on Saturday evening. Trudeau's seven-day-long visit will be focused on job creation and strengthening ties between the two nations. The visit, which includes stops in Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi, will provide an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties. The Prime Minister will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation.