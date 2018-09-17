Canadian firms showcase smart city solutions in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 17 (IANS) Ten Canadian firms on Monday showcased smart city solutions here for Indian stakeholders.

"Based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the solutions in the form of products and services are for Indian industry leaders, accelerators and technology providers," said the Consulate General of Canada, which organised the event.

The Indian government has launched a smart city mission in 100 cities across the country as part of urban renewal and retrofitting programme to improve infrastructure and use smart technologies for making them citizen friendly and sustainable in the long term.

"The Canadian International Innovation Programme allows Canadian and Indian firms to apply for funding up to Canadian $900,000 (Rs 51 lakh) per project for R&D in technology validation, adaptation and co-development," said the statement.

"Some of the Canadian firms participating in the mission have presence in India, while others are exploring the Indian market for the first time," added the statement.

Among the companies are AUG, which offers a low-cost, portable solution for real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring and Aversan, an IoT system that can be customized for solutions from smart parking to smart street lighting.

