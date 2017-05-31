Can Astrologers Really Tell The Future?

Taking my superstitions to the next level.

I grew up amidst varied superstitions that are characteristic of an Indian household - don’t let a black cat cross your path, make a wish on a mail van, don’t wash you hair on Tuesday and Saturday - the list was endless. Of course, I was never stupid enough to step out with dirty hair (God forbid there’s a party). But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t fall for the mail van theory. If I could wish for a guy and have it manifest, hey I wasn’t going to let that go.

India is the melting pot of superstitions

I believe there is such a thing called luck and so I’ve consciously chased it. In fact not only have I chased it, I’ve also tried my best to figure what this luck is going to bring. Enter Astrology. A science that can predict the future.

Going through a rather rough phase in my life, I decided to consult an astrologer. I was truly eager to find out what lay ahead in life and love. Who doesn’t desire a perfect family portrait? I wanted to find out if I was ever going to have one. Keeping it simple, I contacted an astrologer in my neighbourhood - the online reviews looked fine and I had often seen young girls make a beeline for the place.

My fortuneteller Ashok, and don’t miss the peacock feathers!

Pandit Ashok Gautam based in New Delhi was going to be my private soothsayer, and although I was nurturing a hidden agenda, I thought it best to leave my most important question for the end of the meeting. First, I wanted answers about my career, my past, my future and beyond.

I entered Ashok’s clinic (they are kind of like certified psychiatrists who have time-travelled into the past) and waited there with nail-biting restlessness, yearning to see how this was going to unfold. I wondered about the many misgivings of his profession, the lies, the manipulation, the cons, and I considered calling his bluff, but then I decided to give him the benefit of doubt and geared up.

