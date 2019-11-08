The camera war: Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro beats iPhone 11 Pro Max in DxOMark’s test

iPhone 11 Pro Max trails behind Mi CC9 Pro and Mate 30 Pro in DxOMark rating for smartphone cameras. According to the ratings released by DxOMark, Xiaomi’s Mi CC9 Pro and Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro are tied at a score of 121 whereas iPhone 11 Pro Max has a score of 117, securing the second spot in the list. While testing the iPhone 11 Pro Max, DxOMark claims that the latest Apple powerhouse managed to score 124 for capturing still photos but could only manage to score 102 in the video department.

In the review conducted by DxOMark, the company claims that the iPhone 11 Pro Max performs brilliantly in good lighting and indoor lighting. But the problem starts when the cameras are used in low lighting conditions. The company further adds that the iPhone 11 Pro Max can’t match up with devices that sport larger image sensors.

Just like previous iPhones, the smartphone does well once again when it comes to colour and the company claims that it is one of the best in all lighting conditions. With Deep Fusion being launched in this year’s iPhone, the camera has become more detailed and focuses on textures better than previous versions of the iPhone. However, DxOMark has noted in its test report that iPhone 11 Pro Max adds yellow hues to images that are shot in bright light.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the first iPhone to sport triple cameras from Apple. It was launched in September at the Apple Event held at the Steve Jobs theatre. Apple had also launched its streaming service Apple TV+ (pronounced Apple TV Plus) alongside the iPhone. Apple TV Plus costs Rs 99 per month in India and could give Netflix a run for its money. It is also important to note that the purchase of a new Apple device this year will get the customer free one-year subscription of Apple TV Plus.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,09,900. iPhone 11 Pro Max was launched on 20th September 2019 in India. The iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in 256GB and 512GB variant.