Camera to detect who is paying attention will be useful in Parliament: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Chennai on September 30. PM Modi facilitated students and given award to the winners. While addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "My young friends here solved many problems today. I especially like the solution about camera to detect who is paying attention. I will talk to my Speaker in the Parliament. I am sure it will be very useful to Parliament", says PM at Singapore-India Hackathon at IIT-Madras."