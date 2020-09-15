Cambridge Finds ‘Nudges’ By Indian Govt Key In Citizens Accepting Lockdown

Nudging 1.3 billion into taking the coronavirus induced lockdown seriously is not an easy task, especially considering the economic, social and political factors that are always governing every decision that a citizen makes. Though India’s coronavirus cases are now rapidly climbing every day, the government’s subtle and not-so-subtle nudges influenced people to willingly follow strict lockdown measures, according to a Cambridge study.

The peer-reviewed research article, authored by Ramit Debnath and Ronita Bardhan from the University of Cambridge, used machine learning and AI-based algorithms to analyse public policy measures taken by the Indian government in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Nudge Theory?

Popularized by the 2008 book Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness, which was co-authored by 2017 Nobel Prize winner, Richard Thaler, nudge theory involves using ‘nudges’ to change and influence people’s behaviour through positive reinforcement and allusive hints without actually changing the options available to them.

View photos

According to the book ‘Nudge’, “Nudges are not mandates. Putting fruit at eye level counts as a nudge. Banning junk food does not.”

The concept of nudge is an outgrowth from the field of behavioural economics, which takes the occasionally irrational nature of an average consumer into account when forming economic theories.

Convincing 1.3 billion people to abide by lockdown rules

“The Prime Minister of the country, Mr Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on 24th March 2020, appealed to the nation that ‘… 21 days is critical to breaking the infection cycle… or else the country and your family could be set back 21 years…’. In a sense, the government used the nudge of ‘nationalism’ as an effective measure to control the disease spread. This nudge had critical public policy implications because it successfully convinced 1.3 billion people to abide by lockdown rules at high economic and social costs,” stated the Cambridge study.

View photos

By analyzing official press releases from the Press Information Bureau of India, public policy measures, campaigns by the government in print and broadcast media, the researchers gathered keywords that were used by the government while asking people to stay at home and follow safety measures, forming a database of 260,852 words that were analysed using a machine learning technique called topic modelling (TM).

View photos High-frequency words in the health policy in the wake of COVID-19 in India More

“Our analysis showed that these narratives and nudges created herd effects that motivated the nation of 1.3 billion people to stay home during the national lockdown, even with high economic and social costs.”, reported the research article.

It was Narendra Modi’s frequent public appearances that were “the most significant factor that created nudges,” influencing people to follow guidelines meant to minimize the spread of coronavirus. The PM’s frequent assurances helped in “creating the herd effect across pharma, economic, health and public safety sectors that enabled strict national lockdown.”

Story continues