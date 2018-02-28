I was called a bus driver by Nasser Hussain during Natwest final: Kaif

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif revealed on Wednesday that he was called a "bus driver" by former England skipper Nasser Hussain during the 2002 Natwest Series final at Lords.

Kaif made the revelation after a fan asked him a question on Twitter on how England cricketers sledged him during the historic run chase where he scored a match-winning 87.

"@MohammadKaif Hi kaif, what you and Yuvi were talking during Natwest Final? Was their any sledging from English players?" a fan asked.

Kaif replied by saying: "Yes, Nasser Hussain actually called me a bus driver :) was good to take them for a ride!"

The victory in the Natwest Series final is now part of Indian cricket's folklore. After winning the toss, England opted to bat first and rode on centuries from Marcus Trescothick and Hussain to post a mammoth 325/5.

In reply, India recovered from 146/5 with Yuvraj Singh and Kaif steering India home with a brilliant 121-run partnership. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 as India chased down the total with just three balls to spare.

After the thrilling victory, India captain Sourav Ganguly took off his jersey and waved it triumphantly from the Lord's balcony -- a moment which subsequently attained iconic status.

--IANS

