Call of the hour is to push global efforts in fighting terrorism: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued a joint press statement in Jakarta where PM Modi took the stage to condemn the recent attacks in Indonesia. PM Modi said, "I express my deep sorrow over the recent attacks in Indonesia where many lives were lost. In this painful moment India very strongly stands with Indonesia."He added, "These kinds of tragedies give a message that the times call for a great push in global efforts in fighting these events."India stands resolutely with Indonesia in the fight against terror, we condemn the recent terror attacks in Indonesia in which many innocent people lost their lives,"PM Modi said.