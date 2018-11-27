We call on all countries, particularly Pakistan to bring perpetrators to justice: US Coordinator for Counterterrorism

Embassy of India in Washington DC hosted a solemn event, 'In Memory of the Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks'. Speaking at the event, US Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Nathan A Sales said, "Immediately after the attack in Mumbai we made sure the international communities saw LeT for what it is. We worked together to designate key LeT figures at the United Nations including Hafiz Saeed and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi." Picking out India's arch-rival Pakistan, Sales said, "We call on all countries particularly Pakistan to do their part in bringing the perpetrators to justice. All countries must uphold their international obligations to take action against this UN sanctioned terrorist group (LeT) and its leaders." He ended on a cordial note, saying, "As the 2 largest democracies in the world, US and India are bound together. These bonds will not be shattered by terrorism. It'll grow only stronger as our nations expand our security partnerships."