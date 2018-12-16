Cake figures of Red Fort and Jesus Christ on display at 44th Cake Show in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is hosting India's 44th annual Cake Show. Delectable cakes are on display at the show which will run till January 01, 2019. It is organised by the Institute of Baking and Cake Art. Bakers and patissiers have worked for over 5 months to bring the show together. This show promotes an echo friendly theme, and also depicts illusions of the disasters of Kodagu and Kerala floods. The main attraction at the show is the recreation of the famed Red Fort in the form of sugar pastries. Over 1600 kgs of sugar and cake-making products went into the making of the grand cake structure. Several other cake figures are also attracting the attention of the visitors and fascinating children.