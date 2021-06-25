Cake and Barbecue: How Argentine National Team Celebrated Lionel Messi's Birthday

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi on Friday celebrated his 34th birthday with his national teammates. The Argentine national team is currently in Brazil to take part in the ongoing Copa America 2021. On Thursday, Messi’s teammates surprised by organizing a barbecue party to celebrate the special day. The team also prepared a cake for their number 10 striker, which was served during lunch. The video of their small party was shared by the official Instagram page of Messi without any caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Meanwhile, Argentina have reached the knockout stages of Copa America after their comfortable 1-0 win over Paraguay on Friday, June 29. Even though Messi failed in netting any goal in the match, it was a momentous occasion for the 34-year-old striker he became Argentina’s joint most capped player with 147 appearances.

On Tuesday, June 29, when Messi will walk on the field for Argentina for the 148th time against Bolivia, he will go past Javier Mascherano for the most number of appearances for La Albiceleste. Messi is also his country’s leading goal-scorer with 73 goals under his name. Messi is also the fourth highest goal scorer in the list of active players in international football, behind arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Indian strike Sunil Chhetri and United Arab Emirates Ali Mabkhout.

Argentina are currently leading the Group A table with seven points in their kitty from three matches. So far, Messi has netted just one goal for his national team in three games in Copa America.

Argentina started their Copa America campaign with a disappointing 1-1 drawn against Chile before defeating Uruguay 1-0. In their previous game, Argentina defeated Paraguay to confirm their quarterfinal berth.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is yet to sign his contract extension with the La Liga giants Barcelona. However, according to the reports in the Spanish media, an agreement has been reached between Messi and Barca and the ace striker is all but ready to renew his contract.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here