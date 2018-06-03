CAIT files complaint against Flipkart with ED for flouting norms

A petition has been filed against e-commerce website Flipkart for violating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy and deceiving law to capture the market. The petition has been filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). In its petition to Enforcement Directorate (ED) it stated that Flipkart is actively engaged in the inventory-based model of e-commerce by pretending to work under a marketplace model. Flipkart tried to circumvent the law by routing the sales via their preferred sellers, who are their affiliates.