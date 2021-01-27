CAG Recruitment 2021: Vacancies open for 10,811 auditor and accountant posts; apply at cag.gov.in

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has released an official notification inviting online applications for as many as 10,811 vacant auditor and accountant posts. Interested candidates who are eligible for the posts are requested to register themselves by visiting the official site of CAG at cag.gov.in.

The application window was opened by CAG on Wednesday (27 January) and applicants will have time till 19 February to apply. According to a report by Scroll , the selection process for the recruitment drive will be done on the basis of the exam.

In order to be eligible to apply, all the candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognised board, or university or any equivalent institution. There is also a minimum and maximum age limit applicable.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old in order to apply and the upper age limit is till 27 years. There is a scope for candidates belonging to reserved categories to gain a relaxation on the age limit.

Follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official site of CAG at cag.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the tab that reads: 'Employee Corner' on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you would have to enter your details and fill up the registration form

Step 4: Upload the documents as asked. Candidates also need to send the hardcopy of the documents to the office of CAG. The address is: 'Shri VS Venkatanathan, Asstt. C&AG (N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi " 110124'

Step 5: Once the form has been submitted, you can regularly visit the site to get updates about the exam

According to a report in The Times of India, the vacancies are on a national level and West Bengal has the highest number of total vacancies, standing at 658. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 619 and Maharashtra at 613.

Apart from the states, there are divisional vacancies in the Commercial Audit Offices, Rail Audit Offices and Defense Audit Offices.

