CAG should come forward as catalyst for good governance: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi stated that CAG cannot remain limited to data and procedures but it should come forward as a catalyst for good governance. "Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) cannot remain limited to data and procedures but should come forward as a catalyst for good governance. I am pleased that you're committed to making CAG as CAG plus," said PM Modi.